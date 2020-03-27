Inyo County has third confirmed positive COVID-19 case

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification during Thursday evening from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding a third positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident.

The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Two of the current positive COVID-19 cases in Inyo County are associated; Inyo County Public Health is continuing to conduct thorough investigations to identify potential additional exposures and notify contacts.

At this time the patient is currently isolated at home.

As of Thursday, NIHD currently has 26 COVID-19 tests pending and Toiyabe Indian Healthcare Project has three COVID-19 tests pending. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

“In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 all individuals who have been diagnosed with, or who are likely to have, COVID-19, must isolate themselves,” Richardson stated. “Additionally, all household contacts – including intimate partners, caregivers and other close relations of an individual diagnosed with, or likely to have, COVID-19 must quarantine themselves for 14 days.”

On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20, an Inyo County Public Health order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses, and required social distancing measures. The full Inyo County Public Health order can be located here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf

The public must continue to practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, washing hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to state and county orders. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think they may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, should call their health care providers before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Toiyabe Indian Health Project

Toiyabe Indian Health Project also is urging residents who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms to call first before visiting their local health facility. As a result, limited resources can be most efficiently used for those in the area who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to Kori Novak, CEO with Toiyabe Indian Health Project.

“Patients who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home,” said Dr. Summer Frazier, Toiyabe Indian Health Project chief medical officer. “If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t need to be seen by a provider immediately,”

These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home. If symptoms continue, call (760) 873-8461 to review symptoms with a triage nurse, who will determine next steps.

“Waiting three days before contacting us ensures medical staff can treat the correct condition and helps to determine if the severity of the symptoms requires medical attention,” Frazier said.

“As a community, we will overcome this situation together, neighbors helping neighbors and caring first for those most in need. It’s this spirit of family that has always defined who we are as a community and I’m so proud to see how our employees and providers are pulling together. It’s inspiring,” Novak said.