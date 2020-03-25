Inyo County has first confirmed positive COVID-19 case

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification Wednesday (March 25) morning from Northern Inyo Hospital District regarding a positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident. The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Healthcare Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Inyo County Public Health is conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. NIHD currently has 32 COVID-19 tests pending, and Toiyabe Indian Healthcare Project has two COVID-19 tests pending. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

“At this time it is essential that proactive preventive measures remain a priority to everyone in order to reduce potential exposure risks,” stated Dr. James Richardson. “Inyo County residents have a responsibility to themselves, their families and others to remain home and only leave for essential purposes.”

On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20, an Inyo County Public Health Order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses and required social distancing measures.

The public must continue to practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to state and county Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Inyo County, Northern Inyo Hospital and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates