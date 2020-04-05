Inyo County has 11th confirmed positive COVID-19 case

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification this morning (April 5) from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding a positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident.

This is the 11th positive COVID-19 case in Inyo County. The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Inyo County Public Health is working to determine the source of the infection, and conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. As of April 4, Inyo County has 12 tests pending and 101 negative cases. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

The public must continue to practice preventative measures such as wearing a cloth or fabric face mask when conducting essential activities outside the home, avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to state and county Orders. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think they may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, are advised to call their health care providers before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Inyo County, Northern Inyo Healthcare District and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. For the most recent press releases and community updates, go to https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19. Those interested can also register their email addresses to receive all Inyo County COVID-19 information by clicking either “Situation Update” or “Press Releases” from the left-side menu.