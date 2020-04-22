Inyo County has 1 new confirmed positive COVID-19 case – bringing the total COVID-19 positive cases to 19

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification this morning (April 22) from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding one new positive COVID-19 case for an Inyo County resident. The current total of positive COVID-19 cases in Inyo County is now at 19. The most recent case presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Inyo County Public Health is working to determine the source of the infection and is conducting investigations to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. As of April 21, Inyo County has 20 tests pending and 198 negative cases; 10 cases are reported as recovered. The turnaround time on test results is approximately 48 hours at this time.

The public must continue to practice preventative measures such as wearing a cloth or fabric face mask when conducting essential activities outside the home, avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to state and county orders. Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think they may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, should call their health care providers before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

Inyo County, Northern Inyo Healthcare District and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. Residents are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates. People can also register their emails so they receive all Inyo County COVID-19 information by clicking either "Situation Update" or "Press Releases" from the left-side menu.