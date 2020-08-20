Inyo County funding available for local small businesses

On August 18, 2020, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the REVIVE Program, providing grant assistance to small, independently owned, businesses located in Inyo County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce, thereby restoring vital and valuable

Inyo County commerce.

The REVIVE Program will provide up to $800,000 in grants to qualifying Inyo County businesses, with each grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The county will convene a grant administration committee and grants will be funded no later than Nov. 6, 2020.

These funds must solely be used for economic loss incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020 and fall under one or more of the following categories:

* Payroll

* Delinquent lease payment for business premises (Rent)

* Business telework equipment costs

* Inventory Acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status)

* Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) purchases

* Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, business modifications, etc.)

* Reimbursement of loss of income for sole proprietors (Schedule C required)

“The REVIVE Grant team is excited about this program and looking forward to working with our local business partners,” stated Assistant Inyo County Administrator Leslie Chapman.

Priority will be given to those small businesses who did not receive SBA funding or other federal, state, or local funding. If you did receive funding, you may still apply with the understanding that first considerations will be given to those who did not receive separate funds.

Applicants should thoroughly review the eligibility and application process. Once you've reviewed the Grant Guidelines and have all required attachments ready in electronic format, applications can be submitted virtually at the Inyo County REVIVE webpage.

For additional information visit the webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call (760) 878-8457.