Inyo County Elections 2020
By:
Mike Chacanaca
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
BISHOP, CA
The pace was steady for Election Day at the Heritage Arts Building, which served as a polling place. Volunteers were out in force, including first-time poll volunteers Anne Crowley, Kristin Carr, Garrett Carr, Terees Carr, Shaleanne Cluff, Elizabeth Caplan and Lynn Greer. This group heard that there might be a lack of volunteers due to the COVID-19 so they stepped up and did their civic duty for the election.
Photo by Mike Chacanaca
