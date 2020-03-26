INYO COUNTY COVID-19EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (MARCH 26, 2020)

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

2 confirmed COVID-19 case;0 deaths

Inyo County testing

Tests administered: 68 (NIHD and Toiyabe)

Tests positive: 2

Tests negative: 37

Tests pending*: 29

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

6 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

NEW Local information, action and recommendations

• Inyo County’s second confirmed case – The second positive COVID-19 test result in Inyo County was received in the evening of March 25. Inyo County Public Health is conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. The complete press release regarding the second confirmed case can be found at: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases.

It is imperative that all residents follow the orders and recommendations of the Inyo County Health Officer Dr. James Richardson. Residents are directed to adhere to the following:

• If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results you are directed to remain in your home and self-isolate

• If you have had direct contact with a person who has been tested and confirmed as having COVID-19 or is pending a test result for COVID-19, you are directed to remain in your home and self-isolate

• Remain at home and only leave for essential purposes

• DO NOT go to work or into public areas when you are sick

• Adhere to all State and County Orders Local Health Orders can be found at: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020- 03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf

• Mono County – As of 3 p.m. on March 26, there have been three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mono County bringing the total to six confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Mono County. The Mono County press release can be viewed at: https://webapps.mono.ca.gov/coviddocs/PressReleases/Press%20Release_More... es%20of%20COVID-19%20in%20Mono%20County_3-26-2020.pdf

NEW statewide/federal information, action, and recommendations

• Global – confirmed cases, 465,915; deaths, 21,031

• U.S. – confirmed cases, 68,440; deaths, 994

• California – confirmed cases, 3,006; deaths, 65

• Global: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 (03/26/20 – 3 p.m.)

• U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html (03/26/20 – 3 p.m.)

• California: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx (03/25/20 – 2 p.m.)

• The CDC updated its Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to COVID-19. To view the guidance in full, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.

RESOURCES

• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. The CDC provides information on symptoms and testing at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/symptoms-testing/

• If someone in your home is sick, separate yourself from them as much as possible. The following link provides full guidance on living with a symptomatic individual: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-preventspread.htm...

• The following government COVID-19 guidance pages are updated constantly as new information become available:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https://covid19.ca.gov/

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

Inyo County Health and Human Services (HHS) Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health Division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up-to-date information as well as previous updates, please visit:

https://www.invocountv.us/covid-19