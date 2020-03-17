Inyo County COVID-19 update (March 16, includes state info, guidelines for restaurants, gambling venues)

According to the Inyo County Public Health and Human Services:

• As of March 16 there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both Inyo and Mono Counties. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. It can be difficult to ignore information from less reputable sources while we are being inundated but it is important to get your facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks and in order to take reasonable precautions (such as regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub in the absence of soap and water). Reliable guidance is updated regularly on the Inyo County, CDC and CDPH websites which are provided below. In addition, please keep in mind that it is still cold and flu season which means that there are viral illnesses circulating, some of which share similar symptoms with COVID-19. Symptoms including a runny nose and sore throat typically indicate a cold. If you have symptoms of cough and fever but are not seriously ill, please stay at home under self-quarantine. However, if you are very sick, you should call your health care provider or go to the emergency room. Inyo County: https://www.inyocounty.us/coronavirus-covid-19-response

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDPH: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Current statewide information and recommendations

• Recommended home isolation of all seniors in the state of California ages 65 years and older and those with chronic conditions. Governor Newsom has 13 taskforces working on logistics, food, water, fuel and basic supplies.

• Closing bars, nightclubs and wineries. Governor Newsom indicated restaurants could remain open, but would need to reduce occupancy and increase social distancing.

• It is recommended that non-essential professional, social, and community gatherings be postponed for at least the remainder of March, regardless of the sponsor. The timely implementation of aggressive strategies that create social distance and those that reduce close contact of people not regularly together, including limiting gatherings, has proven effective in prior pandemics at delaying rates of transmission and reducing illness and death. Please see the below specifications and link to the complete CDPH guidance: o Large gatherings that include 50 people including gatherings such as concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events o Smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person including gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms or other venues o Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be cancelled including gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions.

Local information and recommendations

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, Inyo County Health and Human Services Public Health Division is adopting mass gathering guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, which is effective through the end of March 2020 (please continue to monitor the CDPH website or contact Inyo County HHS Public Health for updates):

Restaurant guidance – The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) are not currently aware of any reports of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. However, it is always important to follow good hygiene practices when handling or preparing foods, such as washing hands and surfaces often, separating raw meat from other foods, cooking to the right temperature, and refrigerating foods promptly. Good hygiene encourages practices and behaviors that can help prevent food handlers from spreading contaminants including viruses to food. It is essential to adhere to the following guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• When employees report to work, inquire about how they are feeling and send them home if they are not well.

• Require sick employees to stay home and provide guidance to the public to do the same if feeling ill.

• If feasible, pay staff to stay home while they are sick.

• Have a back-up plan for operating if multiple employees are out sick. If a food facility cannot be operated safely, it should close until it can be.

• Wash hands on a regular basis for a minimum of 20 seconds. Frequent application of alcohol hand sanitizer (60% ethyl alcohol or greater) in encouraged, but it should not be used in lieu of frequent handwashing.

• Keep handwashing stations fully stocked.

• Employees should wash their hands after clearing and cleaning tables.

• Where possible, allow 6 feet of separation between tables (may require removing some tables).

• Flaunt your diligent cleaning practices and let the public see what you are doing. This should include cleaning and disinfecting tables between every customer use, as well as disinfecting door handles, menus, condiments bottles, all restroom surfaces and faucets, etc.

• Heavily soiled surfaces should be cleaned first with a detergent and water, then wiped with a disinfectant product. See cleaning versus sanitizing: – https://www.foodsafetyfocus.com/FoodSafetyFocus/media/Library/pdfs/Clean...

• Unsoiled surfaces can be cleaned with a disinfectant alone, using a clean disinfectant wipe.

• Also, a towel kept in a bucket of bleach and water used to wipe down tables, seats, etc. can be utilized if the sanitizer solution is changed out frequently. The concentration of chlorine in the solution should be maintained at 200 parts per million. The strength of the solution should be checked periodically with the same type of test strips used at the dish machine. You can also follow the link below for additional disinfectant guidance.

https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-agai...

• Do not reuse glassware, utensils, or dishes for customer refills. Clean and sanitized replacements should be provided.

• Self-serve customer utensils are discouraged. These items should be dispensed by restaurant staff. If possible, condiments bottles should not be left on tables, but should be dispensed by restaurant staff upon request, and cleaned/disinfected after each use.

• Provide and display alcohol hand sanitizer for customer use.

• Keep the public updated with notices posted within your establishment and on your website.

• Consider offering curbside pickup or expanding delivery services, which will appeal to many customers who are trying to practice social distancing.

Gambling venues

• Take steps to limit the number of customers in single room/space to 250 or less

• Increase frequency of cleaning of chips, shuffling machines, and other objects utilized in games

• Increase frequency of cleaning and/or disposal of playing cards

• Ensure that social distancing standards are met for non-family members and make clear that family members can participate in activities together, stand in line together etc.

• Eliminate events/marketing that target individuals that are at higher risk of serious illness for COVID-19