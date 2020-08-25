Inyo County COVID-19 update (Aug. 24)

Local information, action and recommendations –

Inyo County Monitoring List

Inyo County remains on the Statewide County Monitoring List with a current case rate of 314.3 per 100,000, and test positivity rate of 8.5%. In order to be removed from the Monitoring List, Inyo must have a case rate of less than 100 per 100,000 and a test positivity rate below 8%. The California Department of Public Health provides daily county data for counties on the Monitoring List at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyDa...

REVIVE Program

On August 18, 2020, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the REVIVE Program, providing grant assistance to small, independently owned, businesses located in Inyo County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce. The REVIVE Program will provide up to $800,000 in grants to qualifying Inyo County businesses, with each grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. For more information visit: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases/news/inyo-county-fundi...

Verily

Bishop Site: Due to the Labor Day holiday, Verily will not be conducting COVID-19 testing in Bishop on Monday, Sept. 7. Testing will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Lone Pine testing is not affected.

CRITICAL REMINDER

Failure to comply with Health officer orders places individuals and our community at increased risk of infection. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295).