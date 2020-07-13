Inyo County COVID-19, including new state closure mandates
Inyo County released the following this evening:
Today, July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the statewide (including Inyo County) closure of all indoor operations for the following sectors:
* Dine-in restaurants
* Wineries and tasting rooms
* Movie theaters
* Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
* Zoos and museums
* Cardrooms
* Indoor and outdoor operations of bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs
Should Inyo County exceed the reopening metrics proposed to the state in May, which included a sharp increase in positive tests and hospitalizations, and continue to do so for three days, the below industries will also be required to close:
* Fitness centers
* Worship services
* Protests
* Offices for non-essential sectors
* Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
* Hair salons and barbershops
* Malls
For more information visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/.
Inyo County cases:
37 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1 death; 26 recovered
Inyo County testing:
Total tests administered: 1470 (NIHD, SIH, & Toiyabe)**
Tests positive: 37
Tests negative: 1357
Tests pending*: 76
*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.
**Verily testing numbers are not currently included in testing totals
