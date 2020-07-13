Inyo County COVID-19, including new state closure mandates

Inyo County released the following this evening:

Today, July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the statewide (including Inyo County) closure of all indoor operations for the following sectors:

* Dine-in restaurants

* Wineries and tasting rooms

* Movie theaters

* Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

* Zoos and museums

* Cardrooms

* Indoor and outdoor operations of bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs

Should Inyo County exceed the reopening metrics proposed to the state in May, which included a sharp increase in positive tests and hospitalizations, and continue to do so for three days, the below industries will also be required to close:

* Fitness centers

* Worship services

* Protests

* Offices for non-essential sectors

* Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

* Hair salons and barbershops

* Malls

For more information visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/.

Inyo County cases:

37 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1 death; 26 recovered

Inyo County testing:

Total tests administered: 1470 (NIHD, SIH, & Toiyabe)**

Tests positive: 37

Tests negative: 1357

Tests pending*: 76

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

**Verily testing numbers are not currently included in testing totals