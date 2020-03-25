INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (MARCH 25, 2020)

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

1 confirmed COVID-19 case;0 deaths

Inyo County testing

Tests administered: 60 (NIHD & Toiyabe)

Tests positive: 1

Tests negative: 24

Tests pending*: 35

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

4 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

NEW Local information, action and recommendations

Inyo County’s first confirmed case ¬ A positive COVID-19 test result was received in the morning of March 25. The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Healthcare Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19 and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors. Inyo County Public Health is conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts.

Inyo County Health Officer Dr. James Richardson directs all individuals to follow the shelter in place orders that are in place at the state and local level. This directive includes:

Remain home and only leave for essential purposes

• Do not go to work or into public when you are sick

• If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of

breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. The complete press release can be found at: https://www.invocountv.us/covid-19/press-releases.

On March 20, 2020, Inyo County Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson issued a Public Health order prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, requiring social distancing measures, and ordering temporary closure of non-essential businesses.

Mono County’s third and fourth confirmed cases — A positive COVID-19 test result was received late March 24 from a Mammoth area resident who is critically ill in a Reno hospital.

This patient was transferred from Mammoth Hospital a few days ago. This patient, who cannot be interviewed because of his /her condition, has no known links to other cases. This individual potentially exposed a number of people in different settings and the Health Department has contacted and evaluated as many of these as possible, recommending 14-day self-quarantine and monitoring.

Subsequently, Mono County received results from a fourth case, also a Mammoth area

resident. This case-patient was mildly ill and was only tested on March 21 because of a potential workplace contact with our first case. This individual has been self-isolating with a significant other who also recently had a mild illness.

The Mammoth hospital transferred another suspect case to Reno the evening of March 24, and yet another suspected case-patient is hospitalized locally in stable condition. In these suspect cases, tests have been submitted and are pending. At this time, there are two critically ill Mono County residents, one with confirmed and the other with suspected coronavirus infection.

Mono County’s full press release regarding the confirmed cases can be found via the

following link:

https://webapps.mono.ca.gov/COV|DDocs/PressReleases/PR 3rd%20and%204th%20Positiv

e%20Case%20in%20Mammoth 3-25-2020.pdf.

NEW statewide/federal information, action, and recommendations

• Global:https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-

reports/20200324-sitrep-64-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=703b2c40

• U.S.:https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html

• California: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/C|D/DCDC/Pages/lmmunization/ncov2019.aspx

• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. The CDC provides information on symptoms and testing at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncostymptoms-testingz

• If someone in your home is sick, separate yourself from them as much as possible. The

symptomatic individual should stay in a specific ”sick room” and utilize a separate bathroom, if possible. Additionally, you should restrict visitors to your home, perform hand hygiene frequently, thoroughly clean all ”high-touch” surfaces daily, and ensure any shared spaces have good air flow. The following link provides full guidance on living with a symptomatic individual: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.ht...

• The following government websites are updated constantly as updates become available. The designated COVID-19 guidance pages are provided below:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/C|D/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https:covid19.ca.gov

Inyo County Health and Human Services (HHS) Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health Division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up-to-date information as well as previous updates, please visit:

https://www.invocountv.us/covid-19