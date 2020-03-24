INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (MARCH 24)

Inyo County cases

• 0 confirmed COVID -19 cases;0 deaths

Inyo County testing:

• Tests administered: 54 (NIHD and Toiyabe )

• Tests positive:0

• Tests negative: 20

• Tests pending *: 34

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

• 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

Inyo County Health and Human Services - Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID -19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health Division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up -to-date information as well as previous updates please visit:

https://www.inyocounty.us/coronavirus-covid-19-response

NEW local information, action and recommendations

• Mono County Second Confirmed Case – A positive COVID -19 test result was received late

March 23, a specimen collected seven days earlier from a young Mammoth Lakes area woman with an influenza-like illness (fever, body aches and cough). She is Mono County’s second confirmed COVID-19 case and she has fully recovered. Since the onset of her illness she has been appropriately self-isolating, minimizing the risk of transmission to others.

This case has no apparent link to our first case and demonstrates again that community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring.

Return to work guidance – The linked interim guidance below may help employers plan and prevent workplace exposures to acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in non-health care settings. CDC recommends not requiring a healthcare provider’s note for employees who are sick with respiratory illness to validate their illness or to return to work, as health care provider offices and medical facilities are extremely busy and not able to provide such documentation in a timely way.

Symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Follow the linked guidelines below for any employee who has experienced these symptoms and is requesting to return to work:

https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/Criteria%20for%20R...

https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/Interim%20Guidance...

NEW statewide/federal information, action and recommendations

FEMA rumor control page: On March 20, FEMA has established a COVID-19 rumor control

page on their website to clear up misconceptions about the virus. Visitors to the page will

also find fact sheets and archived news releases. The COVID-19 response pages can be found

at:

ENGLISH:

https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus

SPANISH:

https://www.fema.gov/es/coronavirus

• Federal student loans: The U.S. Department of Education is temporarily waiving interest on

all federally held student loans and has directed federal lenders to suspend student loan payments for 60 days.

To view complete press release visit:

https://www.ed.gov/news/press-releases/delivering-president-trumps-promi...

• The following government websites are updated constantly as updates become available. The

designated COVID-19 guidance pages are provided below:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https://covid19.ca.gov/