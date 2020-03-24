Inyo County COVID-19 emergency operations update (March 23)

Inyo County cases

0 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

Inyo County testing

Tests administered: 34 (NIHD)

Tests positive: 0

Tests negative: 18

Tests pending*: 16

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases

1 confirmed COVID-19 case; 0 deaths

Inyo County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors and county administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health Division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up-to-date information as well as previous updates, visit:

https://www.inyocounty.us/coronavirus-covid-19-response

NEW local information, action and recommendations

COVID-19 testing labs – Inyo County Public Health is working with local medical community to identify alternate medical labs to send COVID-19 tests that will provide results with quicker turnaround times.

Inyo County Office Status Update – On March 19, Gov. Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 directing all residents to stay home, except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors. Pursuant to the intent of Newsom’s order, and in an effort to maintain continuity of operations while simultaneously ensuring that COVID-19 Social Distancing protocols are maintained, Inyo County has released updated office status information which can be found at the following link:

https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases

NEW statewide/federal information, action and recommendations

Global: https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/2... (03/23/20 – 2pm)

US: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html (03/23/20 – 2pm)

CA: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx (03/21/20 – 2pm)

California secures presidential major disaster declaration: Gov Gavin Newsom announced on March 22 that President Donald Trump has approved California’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts. For information on the available federal funding visit https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/22/california-secures-presidential-major-...

Covered California special enrollment: Effective Friday, March 20, Covered California opened the health insurance exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who need health care coverage amid the COVID-19 national emergency. Anyone who meets Covered California’s eligibility requirements, which are similar to those in place during the annual open-enrollment period, can sign up for coverage through June 30. People who sign up through Covered California will have access to private health insurance plans with monthly premiums that may be lowered due to federal and new state financial help that became effective in 2020. Consumers signing up through Covered California may be eligible for no-cost or low-cost coverage through Medi-Cal for which they can enroll online, providing those eligible with immediate coverage. For more information visit: https://www.coveredca.com/newsroom/news-releases/2020/03/20/california-r...

The following government websites are updated constantly as updates become available. The designated COVID-19 guidance pages are provided below:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https://covid19.ca.gov/