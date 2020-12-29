Inyo County COVID-19 emergency operations update - Dec. 28, 2020; 6 p.m.

https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19

·COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Inyo County’s COVID-19 phase 1A vaccination distribution began Saturday, December 19th and has continued throughout the past week, with 540 doses being administered to date. We are awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health regarding the 1B category which will include sectors such as law enforcement, schools, child care, and persons over age 75. The vaccine remains limited at this time and we will disseminate any updates as they are received.

·Lone Pine Verily Testing Change: Due to the New Year Holiday, Lone Pine Verily testing will be rescheduled from Friday to Tuesday, December 29th, 8:00am-12:45pm; location will remain the same (Lone Pine Senior Center, 138 Jackson St). Normal Friday testing will resume on January 8th. To schedule an appointment visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

CRITICAL REMINDER - Failure to comply with Health Officer Orders places individuals and our community at increased risk of infection. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295).

More information can be found at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/local-updates