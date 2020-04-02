INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (APRIL 2, 2020)

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

• 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

Inyo County testing

• Tests administered: 112 (NIHD and Toiyabe)

• Tests positive: 10

• Tests negative: 78

• Tests pending*: 24

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

18 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1 death

NEW Local information, action and recommendations

• Inyo County Virtual Town Hall Meeting: In an effort to keep Inyo County residents as informed as possible regarding our Unified Command approach to COVID-19, while simultaneously maintaining social distancing measures, a virtual Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for April 9, 2020 at 6:00pm. In order to participate, click on the following link to join the Zoom webinar: https://zoom.us/j/285918184 The public can email questions through April 8, 2020 to: inyocommunitymeeting@inyocounty.us

• Inyo County Community Volunteer Network: In response to COVID-19, several agencies have joined together to help Inyo County community members who may need extra assistance. Beginning April 3, prospective volunteers can register online at: www.bishopchamberofcommerce.com Once the questionnaire is completed, the information will be forwarded to Inyo County Health and Human Services volunteer coordinators who will match volunteers with opportunities to help.

• COVID-19 Related Assistance: Beginning April 3, any individual that needs assistance related to the current COVID-19 situation can call 760-878-8559 Monday-Friday, 9am-noon and 1pm-5pm. You will be matched to the appropriate agency based on the type of assistance requested.

• CRITICAL REMINDER - Failure to Comply with Health Officer Orders Places Individuals at Risk of Imprisonment, Fines, or Both: Additional actions may be taken by the Health Officer, including civil detention or requiring one to stay at a health facility or other location, to protect the public’s health if an individual who is subject to a Health Order violates or fails to comply with Health Officer orders. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295). Current Orders issued by the Health Officer can be viewed at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases.

NEW statewide/federal information, action, and recommendations

Global: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ (04/02/20 –3pm)

US: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/02/20 – 3pm)

CA: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/02/20 – 3pm)

• Student Instruction During COVID-19: Governor Gavin Newsom announced a major agreement between teachers, classified employees, school boards, superintendents, and principals to work together to provide distance learning to California’s students as a result of school closures due to mitigation efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak. The agreement means more kids will be able to get school resources, such as quality distance instruction, and empowers teachers to create lessons within clear parameters. For more information visit: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/04/01/governor-newsom-announces-agreement-be...

• The following government COVID-19 guidance pages are updated constantly as new information becomes available:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https://covid19.ca.gov/

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

Inyo County Health and Human Services- Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up-to-date information as well as previous updates, please visit:

https://www.invocountv.us/covid-19