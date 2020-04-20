INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE: APRIL 19, 2020 (Confirmed cases total 18)
Local numbers update:
Inyo County cases:
18 confirmed COVID-19 cases | 0 deaths | 10 recovered
Inyo County testing:
Tests administered: 212 (NIHD, SIH, and Toiyabe)
Tests positive: 18
Tests negative: 184
Tests pending*: 10
*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.
Mono County cases:
23 confirmed COVID-19 case | 1 deaths
