INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE: APRIL 19, 2020 (Confirmed cases total 18)

Local numbers update:

Inyo County cases:

18 confirmed COVID-19 cases | 0 deaths | 10 recovered

Inyo County testing:

Tests administered: 212 (NIHD, SIH, and Toiyabe)

Tests positive: 18

Tests negative: 184

Tests pending*: 10

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

23 confirmed COVID-19 case | 1 deaths

Inyo County Health and Human Services- Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in our County.