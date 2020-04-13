INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (April 13, 2020)
Local numbers update
Inyo County cases:
• 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases | 0 deaths
Inyo County testing:
• Tests administered: 172 (NIHD, SIH, and Toiyabe)
• Tests positive: 12
• Tests negative: 145
• Tests pending*: 15
*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.
Mono County cases
23 confirmed COVID-19 case | 1 deaths
Local information, action, and recommendations
• Cloth face masks – Always remember that you can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by
using a mask when in public.
• CRITICAL REMINDER – Failure to comply with Health Officer Orders places individuals and the community at increased risk of infection. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295). Additional actions may be taken by the Health officer, including civil detention or requiring one to stay at a health facility or other location, to protect the public’s health if an individual who is subject to a Health Order violates or fails to comply with Health officer orders.
Current Orders issued by the Health Officer can be viewed at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases.
Statewide/federal information, action and recommendations
Global: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ (04/13/20 –3pm)
US: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/13/20 – 3pm)
CA: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/13/20 – 3pm)
• The below government COVID-19 guidance pages are updated constantly as new
information becomes available:
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx
https://covid19.ca.gov/
https://www.coronavirus.gov/
Inyo County Health and Human Services- Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.
Category: