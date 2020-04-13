INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (April 13, 2020)

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

• 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases | 0 deaths

Inyo County testing:

• Tests administered: 172 (NIHD, SIH, and Toiyabe)

• Tests positive: 12

• Tests negative: 145

• Tests pending*: 15

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases

23 confirmed COVID-19 case | 1 deaths

Local information, action, and recommendations

• Cloth face masks – Always remember that you can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by

using a mask when in public.

• CRITICAL REMINDER – Failure to comply with Health Officer Orders places individuals and the community at increased risk of infection. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295). Additional actions may be taken by the Health officer, including civil detention or requiring one to stay at a health facility or other location, to protect the public’s health if an individual who is subject to a Health Order violates or fails to comply with Health officer orders.

Current Orders issued by the Health Officer can be viewed at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases.

Statewide/federal information, action and recommendations

