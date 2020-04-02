INYO COUNTY COVID-19 EMERGENCY OPERATIONS UPDATE (APRIL 1, 2020)

Local numbers update

Inyo County cases:

• 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

Inyo County testing

Tests administered: 109 (NIHD and Toiyabe)

• Tests positive: 9

• Tests negative: 69

• Tests pending*: 31

*Cases with pending results are monitored by medical staff ordering test; Inyo County Public Health monitors pending results identified as high probability individuals.

Mono County cases:

• 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1 death

NEW Local information, action and recommendations

• First Mono County COVID-19 Related Death: Mono County experienced its first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, March 31st. The patient was a male in his 60’s with known underlying chronic medical conditions. For more information visit: https://webapps.mono.ca.gov/COVIDDocs//PressReleases/PR_First%20Death%20...

• Inyo County 9th Positive Test: Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, received notification this morning from NIHD regarding a positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident. This is the ninth positive COVID-19 case in Inyo County. Inyo County Public Health is working to determine the source of the infection, and conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. For more information visit: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases/news/9th-confirmed-pos...

• Public Health Order – Short Term Lodging: On March 31st the Inyo County Public Health Officer issued a Public Health Order prohibiting certain short-term lodging rentals within Inyo County. To view the Order in its entirety visit: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/HO-Short-Term-Rent...

• Public Health Order – Business Operations: On March 31st the Inyo County Public Health Officer issued a Public Health Order on all businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Order includes requiring that all businesses disallow any employee, agent, or contractor in the workplace if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and direct said employee to stay home and self-isolate as set forth in the Health Officer’s March 27th Order: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/FINAL%20SIGNED%20H... For more information on the Business Operations Health Order visit: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/03.31.2020.HO-Oper...

• CRITICAL REMINDER - Failure to Comply with Health Officer Orders Places Individuals at Risk of Imprisonment, Fines, or Both: Additional actions may be taken by the Health Officer, including civil detention or requiring one to stay at a health facility or other location, to protect the public’s health if an individual who is subject to a Health Order violates or fails to comply with Health Officer orders. Violation of Health Officer Orders may also result in a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both (Health and Safety Code §120295). Current Orders issued by the Health Officer can be viewed at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/press-releases.

NEW statewide/federal information, action, and recommendations

Global: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ (04/01/20 –4pm)

US: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/01/20 – 4pm)

CA: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/ (04/01/20 – 4pm)

The below government COVID-19 guidance pages are updated constantly as new information becomes available:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

https://covid19.ca.gov/

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

Inyo County Health and Human Services- Public Health Division, Board of Supervisors, and County Administration are actively monitoring the situation involving the infectious disease outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Inyo County HHS Public Health division is the lead authority for all public health emergencies in the county.

For up-to-date information as well as previous updates, please visit:

https://www.invocountv.us/covid-19