Inyo County confirmed two additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to five

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification from Toiyabe Indian Health Project Friday that two cases were confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. Friday’s confirmation brings the total number of Inyo County cases to five . The patients presented to Toiyabe Indian Health Project with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and were tested based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Inyo County Public Health is in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patients are both isolated at home.

The public must continue to practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20 an Inyo County Public Health Order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses, and required social distancing measures. The full Inyo County Public Health Order can be located here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf

The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates.