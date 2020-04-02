Inyo County Community Volunteer Network launched

In response to COVID-19, several agencies have joined together to help Inyo County community members who may need extra assistance. Inyo County Health and Human Services, Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action, Bishop Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post No. 8988 and the Rotary Clubs of Bishop are working to coordinate volunteers and match them with the appropriate agencies.

“We’ve seen many people posting on social media their willingness to assist others with essential services; but until now, there hasn’t been one central place to gather this information,” explained Marilyn Mann, Inyo County Health and Human Services director. “Likewise, we know many people should not or cannot leave their homes right now to get food or run errands.”

Beginning April 3, prospective volunteers can register online at: www.bishopchamberofcommerce.com . Once the questionnaire is completed, the information will be forwarded to Inyo County Health and Human Services volunteer coordinators who will match volunteers with opportunities to help. Tasks may include shopping or running errands, meal delivery, food warehouse work, or making wellness check telephone calls.

Also beginning April 3, any individual who needs assistance related to the current COVID-19 situation can call (760) 878-8559 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- noon and 1 - 5 p.m. You will be matched to the appropriate agency based on the type of assistance requested.