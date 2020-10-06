Inyo County cleared to move into Tier Three (orange)

In an email to businesses today (Oct. 6), Inyo County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Lesley Chapman announced that Inyo County has received official notification today that it can move to Tier Three (orange), or moderate tier of the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Chapman said county officials were a little nervous with the recent uptick in cases.

"With the new cases in mind, I can't stress enough the importance of face coverings, distancing and hand washing to keep us from moving backwards," Chapman stated. "I'm hearing rumors of gatherings such as memorial services and wedding receptions and want to remind you that, while the ceremony portions are allowed (with face coverings and distancing), the receptions afterwards are not because the potential for super-spreading is high at these types of events.The fact that we are moving to lower tiers on schedule tells me that most of you are doing an amazing job keeping your businesses safe. Keep up the great work!"

Here is a summary of today's changes:

1. Restaurants - Increase to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications.

2. Bars - Open outdoors with modifications, Indoors alcohol may be served with food following restaurant guidelines.

3. Personal care services - Capacity limited lifted as long as modifications can be met.

4. Family entertainment centers - Indoors for naturally distanced activities with modifications. Chapman noted with some enthusiasm that this includes the bowling alley.

5. Gyms and fitness centers - Increase to 25% capacity with modifications, and indoor pools are allowed to open with modifications.

6. Movie Theaters - Increase to 50% capacity or 200 people whichever is fewer, with modifications.

7. All retail - Capacity limited lifted as long as modifications can be met.

8.Places of worship - Increase to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications.

9. Hotels and lodging - Fitness centers increase to 25%, and indoor pools are allowed to open with modifications.

10. Museums, zoos and aquariums - Increase capacity to 50% with modifications.

11. Malls, destination centers and swap meets - Capacity limited lifted as long as modifications can be met. Common areas are still closed.

12. Offices - Open indoors with modifications, telework is still encouraged

The county will be required to stay at this level for three weeks, and if its number and percent of positive cases stays low, Inyo County will move to the next level on Oct. 27.

"However, the recent uptick in cases is concerning, so please cover your face, wash your hands frequently, keep your distance and remind your customers and fellow businesses to follow safe procedures too.

Chapman noted that the interactive chart on the state website is a great tool; go to https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/, then type in Inyo County and the business type to see what the restrictions are, or type in Inyo and leave the business type blank for a listing of all business types.