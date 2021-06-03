Inyo County and ICEA sign comprehensive memorandum of understanding

Inyo County Employees Association (ICEA), Local 315 of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and Inyo County have arrived at a three-year memorandum of understanding regarding wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Highlights of the MOU agreement include a cost of living increase based on the Consumer Price Index with a defined minimum and maximum, that allows employees to keep pace with economic changes while providing a level of budgeting certainty for the County. Additionally, through data received in a limited market equity study several job classifications received salary realignments. Also included in the agreement are expanded career ladders, increases in part-time pay, a four-tier system for bilingual compensation, updated language for standby and call-out assignments, and updated layoff language. ICEA members voted overwhelmingly to accept the agreement.

“The ratified contract and negotiated equity study will be extremely helpful in attracting and retaining employees. Negotiations were truly a collaborative effort between management and labor,” stated ICEA bargaining team member Dave Miller. “I would like to thank all bargaining members for their efforts throughout this process.”

Inyo County Administrative Officer, Clint Quilter emphasized that by establishing a culture of teamwork, mutual respect and collaboration, as well as good communication, the final agreement provided benefit to both the employees and the citizens of Inyo County.