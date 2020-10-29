Illegal marijuana cultivation site eradicated

Local law enforcement officers on Tuesday eradicated an illegal marijuana cultivation site and seized more than 700 pounds of marijuana after stopping a Bakersfield man near Olancha, according to the Inyo County Sheriff's Department.

An Inyo County deputy sheriff at about 7 a.m. Tuesday stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 395 just north of Lake Village Road near Olancha. The driver identified himself as Noel Chavez, 33, from Bakersfield. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong odor of freshly cut marijuana. Chavez was detained for possible-out-of-county felony warrants, cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and transported to the jail for booking/identification.

Further investigation and additional evidence obtained via the suspect’s cellular phone revealed an illegal marijuana cultivation site at a residence near Olancha. A search warrant was served at the location. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail team members made up of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Police Department and DEA assisted with the service of the search warrant.

During the search the following items were seized – 261 marijuana plants, 110 pounds of drying marijuana, 320 pounds of shake marijuana used in making honey oil, nine pounds of processed bud for a total weight of more than 700 pounds of marijuana.

The suspect was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana.