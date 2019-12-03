Howard Holland is all aboard for retirement from Laws

Exhibit manager passes torch after more than 40-year tenure

When Howard Holland started working at Laws Railroad Museum and Historic Site, it was little more than an old train depot, agent’s house, water tower and Engine No. 9.

Now the sprawling museum grounds are filled with displays and exhibits that he had a hand in creating. As Holland retires, the legacy he helped build has made Laws into a true monument to Inyo County’s unique history and the railroad that united it.

“Howard is an absolute gem,” said Raven Angeles, who recently took the helm as the museum’s administrator. “We are sorry to see him go. He’s finishing up a couple projects that are close to his heart, and he’ll still be helping us from time to time, but he will be sorely missed at the museum.”

For more on this story, see today's (Dec. 3) edition of The Inyo Register.