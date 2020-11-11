Honoring veterans
By:
Terrance Vestal
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Members of the VFW, their friends and family were out posting American flags along Main Street Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. The traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Pioneer Cemetery was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured here are, back row, from left, Cheryl and John Underhill, Josh Nicholson, Charles Keller and Kathy Caputi; back row, from left, Will Kemp, Ben Kemp, Ruben Nicholson and Jillian Veenker.
Category: