Hollowell to sue county for $20 million
Inyo County Sheriff Jeffrey Hollowell plans on suing Inyo County and three other individuals for $20 million for allegedly releasing Hollowell’s confidential personnel documents, among other charges, according to Hollowell’s attorney.
Attorney Anthony M. Perez, of Sacramento, stated in a release Tuesday that on behalf of his client he has filed a $20 million government tort claim against Inyo County.
The action was taken “in connection with the illegal release of confidential records, libel and slander, and arises from the actions of the Deputy Director of Personnel (Sue Dishion), her nephew former county employee Reuben Bradley, and former county employee Joshua Nicholson,” according to Perez.
The attorney stated that a government tort claim is something that precedes the filing of a lawsuit, “which will be filed in the United States District Court shortly.”
Inyo County has 45 days to accept, reject or avoid responding, Perez stated.
“This is a unique, disgraceful and outrageous case with strong evidence supporting Sheriff Hollowell’s claims,” Perez added.
In an email Wednesday, Inyo County Attorney Marshall Rudolph stated that “the county must respectfully decline to comment as this involves a matter of anticipated litigation.”
Nicholson stated Wednesday that “it is unfortunate the taxpayers and the government of Inyo County have to navigate a lawsuit. This is a distraction from the real and impactful issues we are currently facing in our local community.”
Hollowell was elected to the sheriff’s post and took office in 2018. He started working at the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office in 1987 and moved through the ranks, holding different positions in the department.
