Holiday events at Tri-County Fairgrounds set for Saturday canceled

After careful consideration, the Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Tri-County Fair and Event Center regretfully announce cancellation of the holiday events that were scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. Organizers had planned a Crafters Market, Drive-Through Light Parade, and Drive-In Movie to be held at the fairgrounds. All three have now been canceled due to new protocols meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This was a difficult decision,” explained Tawni Thomson, Bishop chamber executive director. “After speaking with some vendors and participants, as well as Inyo County Public Health and the state of California, it’s clear this is the best decision for the safety of our community.”

“We’re sorry to disappoint by canceling these events, but we promise to have more fun things to look forward to just as soon as it’s safe to do so,” notes Jen McGuire, Tri-County Fairgrounds CEO.