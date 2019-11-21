Highway collission results in two fatalities

At approximately 5:15 a.m. today, a blue Volvo Semi truck/trailer was making a turn from the Shell Gas Station, located in Pearsonville, California, and onto northbound U.S. Highway 395. At the same time, a gray Honda CRV was traveling northbound along the highway at an unknown rate of speed. As the semi truck was half way onto U.S. Highway 395, the Honda CRV collided with the left side of the semi truck and trailer. The driver of the Honda CRV sustained major injuries and was flown to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield. Two other passengers of the Honda CRV sustained fatal injuries at the collision scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured in the collision. Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed, but a detour route was made available. Personnel from the Inyo County Sheriff's Department, Kern County

Sheriff's Department, Kern County Fire Department, Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, Inyo County Coroner's Department, Caltrans, Sierra Life Flight, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision scene. This collision is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. The identities of the deceased parties will be released through the Inyo County Coroner's Office.

(Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)