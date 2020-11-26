Happy Thanksgiving – Salvation Army serves up community dinner
By:
Terrance Vestal
Thursday, November 26, 2020
BISHOP, CA
The Salvation Army served up a Thanksgiving community dinner today from noon to 1:30 p.m. with help from volunteers, from left, Gerald Rivers, Bill Hines, Pastor Tony Unger, Nancy Unger and Mildred Lanyon. Sherry O'Connell of the Salvation Army said the organization was prepared to serve at least 200 meals and had seen a steady stream of people grateful for the dinner. O'Connell said she wanted to thank the entire community for food and financial donations. "We live in an extremely generous community," she said. "I'm grateful for that." Each meal was prepared separately and delivered in a bag to people socially distanced in line. There was outdoor seating also available.
