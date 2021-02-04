Group to take Inyo ‘Beyond the Mask’

Goodent, a recently established local non-profit group, is inviting the community to join them for Inyo Beyond the Mask, an online get-together on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“It’s a way for people to connect and perform,” said Tiffany Lau, Goodent treasurer and event organizer. “We have it set up to be similar to what people do at an open mic night, performing live or pre-recorded pieces. Because it’s online, it should be much easier for people to attend.”

Thus far, an aerial silk artist and a puppet show already are in the lineup, but performers and artists of all genres are invited to sing, dance, perform, read poetry, share jokes or creative works in slots of five minutes or less.

From 7-8 p.m. there will be family friendly sharing. After an intermission, from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. the event will shift to adults-only sharing for those 21 and older.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for viewers, and businesses that would like to sponsor the event may do so by visiting goodent.org.

The deadline for performers to sign up is before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“We mainly want to put this on for people to enjoy and have a good evening together,” Lau said.

Goodent’s mission is to, “educate and uplift our community and celebrate human potential through reclaiming spaces and materials to promote art and wonder.”

The 501c3 organization hopes to put “good dents” in the world by educating people about reducing and reusing, as well as by reclaiming spaces, such as the Forum Theater in Lone Pine, as a place for the community to gather and share.

Inyo Beyond the Mask is the first event hosted by the group, but Lau said they hope it is the first of many.

To sign up for Inyo Beyond the Mask as either a performer, viewer or sponsor, visit goodent.org/inyobeyond.