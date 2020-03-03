Glory after Bishop

Former Bronco wrestler Tia Barfield, left, who now wrestles for UCLA at 170 pounds, finished in first place in the women’s NCWA California State Championships Feb. 15. She then competed in the NCWA West Coast Conference Championships in Las Vegas last Saturday where she also finished in first place. She has qualified to wrestle in the NCWA National Championships to be held on March 13 and March 14 in Allen, Texas.

Photo courtesy of Mark Hodges