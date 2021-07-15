Glacier Fire - update July 15

The Glacier Fire was reported on 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and is located between Glacier Lodge and Baker Creek in the Big Pine Creek area. There are two separate fires in this area that are being managed together as one incident. The Glacier Fire and the Glacier North Fire were lightning-caused and both are approximately 5 acres in size. No closures are in effect at this time.

Ground crews made good progress on containment lines overnight, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The crews are being supported by multiple helicopter and air tanker drops during the day. Water and retardant drops help slow down fire spread so ground crews can make progress constructing fireline. The fire is burning in brush and timber along a steep and rocky ridgeline. This area is expecting to be warm and breezy today with southwest winds 14-20 mph.

Updates will be posted to InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7668/ and on the Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonf and Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF.

Fire restrictions remain in effect for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.

Glacier Fire photo courtesy L. Rosen via inciweb.