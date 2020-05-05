Giving Tuesday – Ways to reach out

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place today, May 5 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1. #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

People can still show social connection and come together on behalf of our communities even while practicing physical distancing.

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is coordinating a volunteers program with great opportunities to get involved. Volunteer opportunities include personal shoppers, delivery service, run errands, deliver meals, food warehouse work, making wellness check telephone calls. If you’re interested in volunteering go to the Bishop Chamber of Commerce website to register to become a community volunteer.https://bishopchamberofcommerce.com/volunteer

Give money, goods, PPE supplies – anything you can to organizations on the front lines of this pandemic. Remember to also show your support for local nonprofits, who despite COVID-19 are continuing to provide much needed services to the community. Call Northern Inyo Healthcare District at (760) 873-5811; Southern Inyo Healthcare District, (760) 876-5501; and the Toiyabe Indian Health Project, (760) 873-8464; the Bishop Salvation Army, (760) 872-2124; IMACA, Inyo and Mono County Emergency and Economic Hardship Food Assistance Program, (760) 279-4350; Bishop United Methodist Church, emergency food pantry, volunteer personal shoppers in Lone Pine and Bishop, emergency fund for persons affected by COVID-19 with emergency needs, email pastors@esierraumc.org; VFW, Bishop food assistance, (760) 873-5770; Inyo County Health and Human Services, Social Services Division, (760) 872-1394, WIC, provides food, nutrition counseling, and access to health services to low-income women, infants, and children, (760) 872-1885.

Support your local community by buying from small businesses and raising awareness for organizations that are getting hit the hardest by this pandemic. Celebrate members of your community who are giving back. You can send a high-resolution photo and a brief description of your "Hometown Hero" to editor@inyoregister.com.

Kindness is contagious. Buy flowers or groceries for a neighbor, offer to walk a neighbor's pets, call a friend or hang a heart or sign in your window.

Clap for your healthcare workers, thank your post officer, delivery driver, and other essential workers. Write thank you cards, post on social media, and share your appreciation for the people and organizations who are helping your community.

Give to the organizations that you love most – no amount is too little and nonprofits need our support.

Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.

Safely volunteer virtually from your home. Give your voice to help raise awareness, lend your talents to give pro bono hours to a nonprofit who needs your expertise, or take an hour to call a senior who may be alone.

Help with response efforts by bringing groceries to at-risk individuals, sewing masks for nurses and doctors, donating excess food items to shelters and food banks, or giving blood.

Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.