Girlfriend of robber faces updated charges including attempted murder, attempted robbery

The Bishop Police Department updated charges against the girlfriend of the robber killed in a shoot out at the Shell gas station Jan. 6.

The Bishop Police Department reported that at about 3 p.m. today officers contacted Brandee Trujillo, who fled from the shooting to Jean Blanc Road and was subsequently arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant related to drug trafficking. Trujillo is from the Bakersfield, California, area. The out-of-state warrant is from New Mexico.

During the shoot out the robber pulled a gun and fired at a male subject he intended to rob. The male subject had a concealed carry permit and returned fire. The suspect was killed and the male subject was wounded.

The Bishop Police Department’s updated charges against Trujillo are:

• Attempted murder

• Attempted robbery

• Attempted carjacking

• Conspiracy

• Felon in possession of a firearm

• Destroy or conceal evidence

As the investigation moves forward, a legal analysis will be completed to determine if California’s felony murder rule applies: Trujillo engaged in criminal behavior that resulted in a death – albeit her boyfriend.

Trujillo will soon be arraigned on these new charges.

The department is nearly certain of the decedent’s identity. However, an autopsy this week will provide the positive identification through fingerprints and/or DNA. Once the positive identification has been made, BPD will issue another supplemental press release.

BPD spent hours processing the shooting scene and was greatly assisted by Inyo County’s CSI. Days later, BPD personnel examined and processed both the victim’s and the suspect’s vehicles. This too was a long, meticulous process unlike what is often represented on television or in the movies. More than 100 pieces of evidence were collected, some of it enhancing and broadening the investigation. Many pieces of evidence will be sent to the California Department of Justice laboratory for further analysis, which can take many months.

The victim is local. BPD has been communicating with him and feels it prudent at this point to keep his name and injury details confidential. He is recovering and optimistic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with possible relevant information about this incident, or those involved, is encouraged to contact BPD as soon as possible.

Social media

Police Chief Stec expressed concern regarding social media activity and released this statement:

“Our social media platform is robust; we were able to provide an update early on followed by additional updates and then the first press release. The Bishop Police Department feels it important to keep the public informed as much as reasonably possible but hopes to not be a springboard for something other than helpful information. While we certainly understand the community being stunned by this event, we are respectfully requesting that responses to our social media updates remain appropriate. We are discouraging self-initiated sleuthing as doing so not only could undermine our investigation but could also unintentionally cause harm to those still investigating. All inquiries should be directed only to BPD.”