Get ready for a rumble – or a fire or a flood

Inyo County Emergency Services Manager Kelley Williams is urging area residents to prepare for emergencies – earthquake, wildfire and flooding – now.

Williams said it’s not just having the right equipment on hand but the right plan in place and a person’s own knowlege.

“If you are going to survive, you are going to need to know what to do to survive,” Willams said. “You need to know basic first aid, you need to know what you need on hand and what you need for your children and senior family members.”

Williams said the recent earthquakes in Ridgecrest and other developments, such as Southern California Edison’s new Public Safety power Shutoff proposal.

For more on this story, see today's (June 25) edition of The Inyo Register.