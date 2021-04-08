Game time for Bishop Bronco sports teams

It’s game time for the Bishop Broncos.

After enduring a long pandemic drought, high school sports action is returning with a limited slate of games and meets scheduled for April and May for six Bishop Bronco athletic teams.

The drop in local and regional coronavirus cases and some testing of local athletes will allow the BHS football, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and track teams to compete this spring, according to BHS Athletic Director Stacy Van Nest.

While parents, friends and fans are more than ready to come out and watch high school sports, Van Nest asked Bronco fans and supporters to adhere to all current California Interscholastic Federation and California Department of Public Heath COVID-19 guidelines, “or you may jeopardize current and future athletic seasons.”

The guidelines for watching practices and home games include: only two immediate household members of a player are allowed; observers must maintain COVID distancing at all times, and masks must be worn at all times, even at outdoor events; six-foot COVID distancing must be maintained from the players and where players congregate. There will be limited bleacher seating, but distancing and masks are mandatory; personal lawn chairs may be used but distancing and masks remain mandatory.

For away games, Bronco fans must comply with and respect the COVID restrictions at each individual school, even when those restrictions mandate that no spectators are allowed.

As with all things COVID, these restrictions can change, and those changes will be announced as soon as possible. “We hope that all Bronco fans will eventually be able to attend Bronco athletic events,” Van Nest added.

The Bishop Bronco football team has scheduled two away games, at Caruthers, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, and at Orosi, at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

Soccer will start on Friday, April 9 at Frazier Mountain, with the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. Next are two home games, versus Rosamond on Tuesday, April 13 (girls at 3 p.m. boys at 5 p.m.); and then a Tuesday, April 20 rematch with Frazier Mountain coming to Bishop (girls at 3 p.m., boys at 5 p.m.). The girls will travel to Mammoth on Thursday, April 22 for a 3 p.m. game. The boys go to Mammoth on Friday, April 23, with a 3 p.m. start. Mammoth comes to Bishop on Friday, April 30 (girls at 3 p.m. and boys at 5 p.m.). The last game on the schedule is on Friday, May 7 at Rosamond (girls at 3 p.m. and boys at 5 p.m.).

The girls softball team will start the season at Vasquez (Ridgecrest) on Thursday, April 15 at 3 p.m. and then hosts Lone Pine on Wednesday, April 21 at 3:15 p.m. Baseball travels to Lone Pine on Wednesday, April 21 for a 3:15 p.m. game. Softball and baseball teams then travel or host the same teams for the rest of the season, starting at Mammoth on Thursday, April 22 (softball and baseball at 3:15 p.m.); hosting Rosamond on Monday, April 26 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); at Desert on Thursday, April 29 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); at Boron on Thursday, May 6 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); hosting Mammoth Monday, May 17 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); at Rosamond on Thursday, May 20 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); hosting Desert on Thursday, May 24 (both games at 3:15 p.m.); and hosting Boron on Tuesday, June 1 (both games at 3:15 p.m.).

The track team will host Mammoth on Wednesday, May 5, at 3 p.m.; travel to Rosamond on Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m.; host Trona on Wednesday, May 19, at 3 p.m.; and host Boron and Desert on Wednesday, May 26 at 3 p.m. The High Desert League finals will take place on June 1, with location and time to be determined.