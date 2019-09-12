Fire crews continue to battle Taboose Fire

The Taboose Fire, burning in the Big Pine area, remained at 9,335 acres as of press time Wednesday, with no increase and containment was at 38 percent, according to the Inyo National Forest.

Firefighters worked hard on Monday as a very significant wind event was expected Monday night – Big Pine residents were briefed that day - and the fire held Monday night, much to everyone’s relief. Work continued Tuesday improving perimeter lines with winds picking up Tuesday night as expected, but died down after 10 p.m.

