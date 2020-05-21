Felony arrest leads to discovery of bomb materials

Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies contacted and arrested Bishop resident and convicted felon, 48-year old Keeneeh Watterson, on Tuesday for active Inyo County arrest warrants.

Watterson was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday without incident and transported to the Inyo County Jail.

Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies and Major Investigations and Narcotics Team investigators conducted a search of Watterson’s residence pursuant to Watterson’s terms of post-release community supervision.

During the search, deputies located several items of concern including a loaded AR-15 style rifle with loaded magazines, an improvised explosive device, approximately 50 pounds of ammonium nitrate blasting agent, a live blasting cap and several rounds of ammunition.

All of the items were safely removed from the residence and retained as evidence.

Watterson was booked into the Inyo County Jail on the Inyo County Arrest Warrants, which included a no-bail warrant, along with the additional charges of possession of a destructive device, possession of materials with intent to make a destructive device, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and violation of terms of post release community supervision.