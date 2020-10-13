FBI, Mono County Sheriff launch video series to help locate Karlie Lain Gusé

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are releasing a collection of a dozen short videos featuring the family, friends, witnesses, and investigators who are joined together by the search for Karlie Lain Gusé, who disappeared from Chalfant on Oct. 13, 2018.

“The Things They Carry” video series highlights the memories, moments and experiences carried by the family and community who long for the return of Karlie and law enforcement’s need for assistance from the public to bring her home. One video from the 12-part series will be released each day from Oct. 13 to Oct. 25 on

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/karlie-lain-guse and social media.

“Finding Karlie is our top priority,” said Sheriff Ingrid Braun of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. “Her disappearance stunned our community, and we’ve never experienced another case like this. We continue to investigate her case every day. We ask that everyone shares these videos to raise awareness and help us find Karlie."

“We will not give up on Karlie,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “People don’t disappear into thin air. We believe that someone may know where Karlie is. We hope this campaign illustrates how much Karlie is missed and will encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Investigators continue to follow every lead in the effort to find Karlie. The FBI continues to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Karlie Gusé. The Gusé family continues to offer a $10,000 reward for Karlie’s safe return.

If you have information that can help locate Karlie Gusé, please contact the Mono County Sheriff’s Office by calling (760) 932-5678 or submitting a tip to karliegusetips@monosheriff.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously using the FBI’s tips.fbi.gov website.