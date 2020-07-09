Fatal crash reported at Upper Twin Lake

On Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a single fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on Twin Lakes Road approximately .8 miles west of Charlie Day Road within unincorporated Mono County, according to the California Highway Patrol/Bridgeport office. The driver is suspected to have suffered a medical event which resulted in the vehicle crashing into the Upper Twin Lake. The vehicle is slowly leaking fluids resulting in a HAZMAT.



The driver, a 61-year-old male, from Hesperia, California , was driving a 2013 Chevrolet pick-up west on Twin Lakes Road at approximately 30-40 mph. A male passenger from Palm Springs, California, was seated in the right front seat. Based on statements obtained from the passenger and independent witnesses it appears that the driver suffered an immediate and unknown medical event. As a result, the vehicle immediately veered from the roadway, down the steep embankment and entered Upper Twin Lake. The passenger, self-extricated and swam to shore. The vehicle came to rest on the bottom of Upper Twin Lake approximately 75-100 feet from the shoreline at a depth of 19 feet. The Mono County Sheriff’s Department boat unit responded and used an underwater video camera to confirm that the driver was located in the driver’s seat with the seat belt properly fastened. Based on the family member statements, alcohol or drug intoxication do not appear to be contributory factors.



Bridgeport Area Officer R. Shuck responded and is the primary investigator. Bridgeport Area Sgt. B. de Geus responded and assumed incident command and made appropriate notifications to CAL OES, U.S. Forest Service, CA Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mono County Environmental Health. Bridgeport Area personnel have established a crime scene perimeter and will maintain the perimeter until recovery efforts are completed. The incident is still under investigation.



Mono County Sheriff’s Department has entered into mutual aide with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team to assist with the recovery of the driver and the vehicle.