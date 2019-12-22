Fatal accident occurs in Death Valley
Seven others injured in head-on wreck
An accident on State Route 190 in Death Valley left seven people injured and one dead Friday.
At 5:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, a 29-year-old male from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra eastbound on State Route 190 near Slab City and was directly behind another vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on State Route 190 at approximately 50 MPH.
At the same time, a 53-year-old male from Chandler, Arizona, was driving a 2018 Honda Accord westbound on State Route 190, approaching the Nissan from the opposite direction.
The driver of the Nissan went into the westbound lane and attempted to pass the vehicle ahead without sufficient clearance.
The Nissan and Honda collided head-on, causing major damage to both vehicles.
One passenger of the Honda sustained multiple traumatic injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The remaining seven victims were transported to medical care facilities.
