Fair facilities’ rebrand proving success

McGuire: Fair attendance in 2019 jumped 30 percent over 2018

It was just a slight tweak to the name of the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds that has made a significant impact, according to Fairgrounds CEO Jen McGuire.

“Renaming the ground by adding ‘Event Center’ to the name and logo gave it a new vibe,” McGuire said in her report to the Bishop City Council on Monday.

Just the change in the name has transformed the facilities from “just a fairgrounds” to a multi-use facility, she said.

