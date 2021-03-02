ESCA to host virtual Blue Ribbon event

Cancer doesn’t take a break just because there’s a pandemic, and the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance is hosting a virtual walk/run fundraiser to help raise awareness for colorectal cancer.

“We are spreading the message that colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable – with early detection,” said Rosie Graves, oncology patient navigator for Northern Inyo Healthcare District. “If you have any kind of family history of cancer, your screening process actually starts much sooner than 50, so talk to your doctor.”

While this will be ESCA’s fourth Blue Ribbon walk/run, it will be the first one held virtually.

Participants can register online before March 5, then wear blue and go for a walk, run, hike or bike ride anywhere, anytime they would like between March 5 and March 14.

They can then share pictures on the ESCA website, Facebook or Instagram.

Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and younger, with T-shirts available on a first come, first serve basis. To register, participants can visit escanceralliance.org, or visit Shellcross and Associates to register in person at 250 Sneeden St. in Bishop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A raffle also is available, with tickets available at the ESCA website. Graves said the alliance has several prizes, donated by the community, available for the raffle winners. Participants also can make a donation in honor or memory of those who are battling or who battled cancer.

“We are super excited about this and hoping it goes well,” Graves said. “ESCA is on its 21st year now, and it’s literally a grass-roots nonprofit that’s here because of the community and successful because of our community. We feel lucky that we are here to provide support for the community, so this is a win-win for Inyo and Mono counties.”