Environmental group: ‘Conglomerate Mesa under siege – again’

It’s been two years since SSR Mining abandoned the Conglomerate Mesa gold mining project. However, before leaving, the company gained an approved plan from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) permitting helicopter gold exploration. Through 2018 and 2019, development activities were relatively quiet at Conglomerate Mesa.

With no company to complete the gold exploration, many thought the land was protected. But in the winter of 2019, citizens learned that a new company was meeting with Inyo County and the BLM to discuss the helicopter-access gold exploration project and more.

Known for its sweeping expanse of Joshua Trees, historic-era mining features from the 1800s, and rare plants like the Inyo Rock Daisy, Conglomerate Mesa is a quintessential California Desert environment, abundant in solitude and rich with history. When traveling down Saline Valley Road Conglomerate Mesa is instantly recognizable with a sharp slope that ascends rapidly and then ends drastically in a flat top that expands as far as the eye can see. Adjacent to Death Valley National Park, Mal Pais Mesa Wilderness and the Inyo Mountains Wilderness, Conglomerate Mesa is surrounded by protected and precious public lands.

Despite immense cultural importance to local tribes, beloved conservation features and desert history, a company is ready to turn drills at Conglomerate Mesa, making the possibility of an open-pit gold mine on the doorstep of Death Valley National Park all more real.

“Conglomerate Mesa is part of the ancestral homeland of the Timbisha Shoshone. Our tribe possesses a deep connection with this landscape,” Barabara Durham, tribal Historic Preservation officer of the Timbisha Shoshone tribe said. “We have long opposed mining and exploration here and will continue to do so. It’s a shame to hear a new company is starting this project again.”

This new company is called K2 Gold, an international mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

In February of 2020, K2 Gold officially took over the helicopter-access exploration plan at Conglomerate Mesa with one major addition – the company submitted an amendment to the plan requesting permission to construct many miles of access roads and to create 30 new exploratory drill holes at Conglomerate Mesa.

Additionally, K2 Gold has shown plans to explore for base metals, copper, and silver in the western portion of Conglomerate Mesa that stretches all the way down to Keeler, but has not submitted a proposal for this part.

“When this new road access proposal is processed, BLM needs to consult with all local tribes,” Durham said. “Unlike last time, we hope they listen to us and put a stop to this desecration of our homeland.”

K2 Gold plans to initiate the helicopter-access exploration in late August or early September, likely drilling four of the seven approved sites. While the helicopter plan has been given the green light, the proposed plan amendment for road construction and 30 additional drill sites will have to go through proper environmental review, likely in the form of an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement.

There will be an opportunity for public comment where all can make their voices heard on this project.

Local environmental group, Friends of the Inyo, says they will share all the information needed when a formal comment period is announced by the Ridgecrest BLM.

Conglomerate Mesa is only five miles due east of Keeler. Designated as national conservation land in 2016, this area is meant to be preserved for its conservation and recreation values. But with the current federal administration’s quest for energy dominance and rolling back of environmental regulations, more public lands are facing development proposals.

“K2 Gold doesn’t know or care about the people here or what makes this such a wonderful place to live and visit,” said Drew Wickman, organizer of South County Advocates, a citizens activist group in Lone Pine. “It’s evident from their YouTube videos that they only care about the money to be made from a few grams of gold gained from the destruction of such a beautiful area. This project is one more step in the degradation of our environment.”

Many remember the Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2018 when the local tribes, business owners, and citizens packed the Inyo County Courthouse to voice opposition to mining and gold exploration at Conglomerate Mesa. It was this strong local opposition that convinced Inyo County to only support helicopter-access exploration, rather than the construction of new roads. Many wonder if Inyo County and Ridgecrest BLM will support helicopter access as outlined in the new proposal, support full road construction, or oppose the expanded project in its entirety.

K2 Gold has been transparent about its plans for Conglomerate Mesa through its YouTube channel.

Friends of the Inyo points out that press releases of this nature are common in the mining industry as a method of drumming up investments.

“I really recommend that folks watch the videos that K2 Gold has posted on their YouTube page and website,” said SP Parker, Bishop resident and owner of Sierra Mountain Center. “It’s clear that they are coming for that entire mountain all the way down to Keeler.”

Many see this exploration as the next step to an industrial open pit cyanide heap-leach gold mine. As Parker explains, “We have to keep in mind that there are more implications beyond exploration at Conglomerate Mesa.

“These low grade gold deposits will require the removal of vast tonnages of rock in the form of an open-pit mine, from which will yield only a minute percentage of gold.”

Parker said there will be “empty promises of jobs and prosperity. But the history of the mining industry is to extract and then move on, heedless of the damage left behind. The value in our local mountains is not buried below the surface. It is in the clean air, large vistas and so-called empty spaces.”

K2 Gold has released nearly a dozen videos on their Youtube page detailing its exploration plans and mineral analysis of Conglomerate Mesa.

K2 Gold still needs to acquire water before it can start the helicopter exploration.

Either way, the company will have to answer to the local community.

“Gold exploration activities are stirring again at Conglomerate Mesa,” according to Friends of the Inyo. “Whether you are for the project or against it, the local tribes, local business and Inyo County residents will be watching K2 Gold very closely.”

For more information see got to https://friendsoftheinyo.org/conglomeratemesa or subscribe to Friends of the Inyo’s Conglomerate Mesa newsletter.