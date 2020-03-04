Election Day tragedy

On March 3 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch was contacted through an emergency 911 call that a volunteer worker had collapsed at the historic Independence Courthouse after delivering ballots from Bishop.

CPR was initiated immediately by a local Independence resident until emergency medical personnel arrived from Independence Fire. Although life saving measures were administered, the patient passed away of natural causes at Southern Inyo Hospital. The volunteer has been identified as James “Jim” Hartshorn, a 62-year-old man from Bishop.

“I want to sincerely express my condolences to the Hartshorn family,” stated Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell.

Inyo County Clerk-Recorder, Kammi Foote said Hartshorn's death "was a terribly tragic event that punctuated election night, and my heart is with Jim’s family and friends during this very difficult time. I ask that the public, the candidates and campaign workers please be patient as my staff and I work through this traumatic incident while also processing and counting ballots.”