Elder resource fairs set for June

The phone rings. The caller claims to be a grandchild the recipient hasn’t heard from in a while. Then the “grandchild” claims to have been in a horrible accident and needs money, knowing that most grandparents would be the first to step forward to help – not knowing that the “grandchild”’ on the other end of the line actually is a scammer, targeting a vulnerable population.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and the Inyo County Health and Human Services office is holding a Elder Abuse Awareness Health and Resource Fair to help spread the word about resources that are available to the elderly – but it’s not just for seniors.

“Everybody should come to this event,” said Paulette Erwin, ombudsman program coordinator for Inyo County Health and Human Services. “Even though it may seem like this information is targeted towards the older population, it’s important for us to remember our neighbors, friends and family, and learn how to make a difference. This will empower us to build a stronger community by knowing the resources that are available so we can help keep elders in our community informed.”

There will be two fairs. The first will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Bishop Senior Center, behind the City Park.

The second will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lone Pine, at 138 Jackson St.

