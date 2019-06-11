The Eastern Sierra Mustangs, the region’s semi-professional, all-women’s tackle football team, concluded their first season in Reno against the Nevada Storm. The team put up an excellent fight, dropping the game 60-0. Celebrating its first year, the roster for the Mustings include (not all shown) Tamia Shoshone, Kaylyn Rickford, Shiloh Smith-Reynolds, Courtney Morse, Tiara Shoshone, Paige Martinez, Sydney Morgenstein, Natalie Vega, Ann Harrison, Lisa Johnston, Tia Barfield Griffin, Antonia Westervelt, Erin Howard, Rebecca Andreas, Theresa Harrison, Nicole Berkovatz, Felicia Landa, Kristine Eisle, Yolanda Cortez, Deborah Vega, Rachel Cokeley, Victoria Begay, Drusilla Westervelt.