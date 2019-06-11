Eastern Sierra Foundation Scholarship deadline June 13

On Friday, May 3, 80 students graduated from Cerro Coso Community College’s Eastern Sierra College Center earning 121 degrees and certificates. Students received 88 associate degrees and 36 certificates in 24 different disciplines including: child development, administration of justice, anthropology, human services, liberal arts math and science, liberal arts social and behavioral science, psychology, nursing, medical assisting, computer science, business, management and kinesiology.

The Eastern Sierra Foundation makes a difference in education. The foundation awarded 53 scholarships in the 2018-2019 school year and was pleased to help 16 graduate. Julie Faber, ESF Board Member said, “The Eastern Sierra Foundation is committed to assisting our community to gain the resources they need to make positive changes in their lives. Through this scholarship program, we are dedicated to helping students attend college not only to achieve their dreams but to also inspire our community young and old to excel in the classroom, volunteer and give back, creating future leaders.”

Prospective Cerro Coso Bishop students may obtain scholarship applications at the Bishop College campus in the Admissions and Records Office or at the Counseling Office. Deadline is June 13, don’t wait!

“We are very grateful to the funders for making these scholarships possible each year and to Deanna Campbell and her staff at Cerro Coso Community College for all their time, support and dedication to manage the ESF scholarships,” said Jeff Griffiths. “Scholarships from the Eastern Sierra Foundation fund 100 percent of tuition and $300 towards books for ANY Inyo County resident attending the Bishop campus full-time, simultaneously supporting our local students and our local college.”

Since the fall of 2003, the ESF has ensured that all Inyo County residents have access debt-free to college through the scholarship program. Due to the generosity of local donors, the ESF has awarded over 1315 scholarships! These scholarships, worth over $1,315,000 have supported students attending Cerro Coso Community College’s Bishop Campus.

The ESF continues strong fundraising momentum to transform the Bishop campus and support all community members’ access to higher education. Anyone wishing to make a donation can make their check payable to the “Eastern Sierra Foundation”, and note “Scholarships” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 1145 Bishop, California 93515. Please contact Jeff Griffiths, ESF President at (760) 937-0072 for more information.