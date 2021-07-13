Eastern Sierra Foundation offers new transfer scholarship up to $10,000

The Eastern Sierra Foundation is pleased to announce its new Transfer Scholarship valued at up to $10,000 per recipient. The Transfer Scholarship is intended to support ESF scholarship recipients who attended and graduated from Cerro Coso Community College’s Bishop Campus and who plan to transfer to earn a bachelor’s degree.

The inaugural Eastern Sierra Foundation Transfer Scholarship was awarded to Ajia Saunders on July 12. Saunders received her associate’s degree in liberal arts and humanities from Cerro Coso Community College in May. During her two years at CCCC, Saunders was a recipient of the ESF scholarship, which covered the cost of her tuition and books.

Saunders will be leaving Bishop this week to attend California State University, Chico to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English. She also plans to pursue a teaching credential while finishing her first novel.

After overcoming a life-altering accident requiring two brain surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, Saunders went on to excel in her academic pursuits. While attending Cerro Coso, Saunders has proven to be a stand-out student.

ESF representatives say they are thrilled to award the foundation’s first Transfer Scholarship to such a deserving and hard-working recipient.

The Eastern Sierra Foundation has provided over 1,400 full scholarships including up to $500 per semester toward required textbooks for any Inyo County resident who attends Cerro Coso Community College’s Bishop Campus full time. The deadline for Fall 2021 scholarships has been extended to August 19th, 2021. Scholarship applications can be found at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/studentservices/financial-aid/eastern-sierra-f.... In addition to financial support, Eastern Sierra Foundation scholarship recipients also receive free tutoring and mentoring, and are now eligible for the ESF Transfer Scholarship once they graduate from CCCC. For more information, please visit www.easternsierrafoundation.org.