Eastern Sierra Foundation continues support for local students

The Eastern Sierra Foundation recently announced its congratulations to Cerro Coso Community College’s Class of 2021.

The organization, which was formed and incorporated in 1994 with a mission to assist the foundation and growth of the Eastern Sierra Community College, notes that the 62 graduates who attended the Eastern Sierra College Center’s Bishop and Mammoth campuses are “a true inspiration to all of us in the Eastern Sierra for their perseverance during this incredibly difficult year.”

More than half of the graduates earned multiple degrees and certificates, for a total of 108 awards in 27 areas, such as administration of justice, business, information technology, kinesiology, liberal arts, mathematics, medical assisting, paralegal, nursing, office technology and child development, according to the foundation.

The Eastern Sierra Foundation states that it is honored to have supported more than a quarter of this year’s graduating class with full scholarships covering tuition and books.

The Eastern Sierra Foundation is pleased to announce a one-time summer scholarship to provide additional support during the pandemic. All Inyo County residents taking at least one summer class through Cerro Coso Community College are eligible. Applications are available at www.easternsierrafoundation.org.

Fall scholarships

Fall 2021 scholarships are also available. The scholarships cover tuition and up to $500 towards books. Visit www.cerrocoso.edu or call (760) 872-5300 for more information.

The Eastern Sierra Foundation, formed to promote higher education in the Eastern Sierra, created the Eastern Sierra Foundation Scholarship for any California resident (at least one year residency required) who resides in Inyo County. Applicants must attend Cerro Coso Community College, the Bishop campus, as a full-time student (12 units or more).

The primary purpose of this scholarship is to encourage potential Inyo County students (including Benton residents) to enroll and attend classes at the Bishop campus and work toward an educational goal such as obtaining an associate’s degree, certificate, and or complete a significant number of general education units for students planning to transfer to a university.

For more information about the foundation, email easternsierrafoundation@gmail.com